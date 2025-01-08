'Shut up, unprofessional actor…': Ekta Kapoor blasts Ram Kapoor over his remark on consummation, kissing scene in BALH

Every millennial has grown up watching producer-director Ekta Kapoor, famously known as the 'Content Czarina,' and her iconic TV shows, such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Pavitra Rishta.

Since then, Ekta Kapoor has delivered path-breaking content to audiences across television, OTT platforms, and films.

Amid several iconic shows, it was Bade Achhe Lagte Hain that grabbed headlines and changed the face of Indian television. Ekta Kapoor made a bold move with this show, marking the first time a protagonist kissed on-screen on national television. Ram Kapoor (as Ram) and Sakshi Tanwar (as Priya) shared a consummation scene and a kiss, which caused a stir when the show aired. The video and pictures went viral at the time.

Ekta Kapoor hits back at 'unprofessional' actors spreading 'false information' about her show

In an interview, Ram Kapoor recently spoke about how television has evolved over the years and also shed light on his weight loss journey.

In a podcast, Ram opened up about his on-screen kiss with Sakshi Tanwar in the show and recalled how it received immense backlash from viewers. He mentioned that Ekta decided to proceed with the bold scene, even though he had expressed reservations about it.

Ram told Siddharth Kannan, "Mera kaam as an actor is to do my job. I don't owe an explanation to anybody... Mera kaam hai script ko follow karna... Main kaise bol sakta hoon ki yeh main nahi kar sakta, tab main actor nahi hoon... so I did nothing wrong."

He added, "Ekta's the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene... I told Ekta, 'Are you sure? Yeh television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai. It was the first kiss on television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together... but Ekta was very confident ki woh karna hai.' I said, okay, I'll first get a go-ahead from my wife... Phir maine Sakshi ko bola, 'Look, I will handle Ekta. If you have a problem, tell me.'"

This, however, didn't sit well with Ekta Kapoor. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram Stories and, without naming anyone, called out 'unprofessional actors' for spreading 'skewed stories.'

She wrote, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories can only last till I talk... but there is dignity in silence."

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain premiered in 2011, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Ram and Priya. Their chemistry was widely loved by the audience, making the show a massive hit. In the second season, Ram and Sakshi were replaced by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.