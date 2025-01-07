Renowned gynaecologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Rustom Soonawala, known for delivering many "Bollywood babies" and nearly the entire Kapoor Khandaan, passed away at the age of 95.

Dr. Soonawala delivered Taimur Ali Khan, the first child of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in 2016. Notably, he also delivered Kareena Kapoor Khan herself. Beyond the senior Kapoor family, Dr Soonawala brought numerous other Bollywood children into the world, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, as well as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika.

Dr. Anirudh Kohli, CEO of Breach Candy Hospital, where Dr. Soonawala practiced, shared his condolences: "We will miss him. For two decades, he served as a medical advisor to hospital trustees, attending monthly meetings filled with direction, ideas, and wisdom."

Food critic Rashmi Uday Singh, who authored Dr. Soonawala's biography, recounted her time with him: "I spent time with him in the operating theatre, in his medical colleges, and interviewing his patients. He treated each one with love and care, whether it was the Ambanis, the Bollywood Kapoors, or the underprivileged." She added, "His invaluable contributions will never be forgotten, and we will strive to build further on the legacy he leaves behind."

Although Dr. Soonawala retired from surgery years ago, he continued to offer consultations at Breach Candy Hospital, where his son, Dr. Feroz Soonawala, currently practices.

B-town celebrities pay tribute

Several celebrities took to social media to honour Dr. Soonawala.

Saba Ali Khan wrote, "He was the kindest person I've known. Produced us all! And my mentor on most occasions. Will be sorely missed."

Farah Ali Khan penned, "Will miss him. He was the best. Helped me and my children at birth."