Popular actor Hansika Motwani married businessman Sohael Khaturiya in a lavish ceremony in Jaipur in 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones. Their wedding was documented in the Disney+ Hotstar series Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama.

A year later, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in style with a vacation. Since then, they have largely stayed out of the limelight. However, a recent controversy involving Hansika has surfaced online, leaving her friends and fans deeply concerned.

Hansika's sister-in-law, television actor Muskan Nancy James, has accused her husband, Prashant Motwani, of domestic violence. She has also filed an FIR against Prashant, her mother-in-law Mona Motwani, and her sister-in-law Hansika Motwani, alleging fraud and harassment related to property disputes.

Muskan Nancy James Files FIR Against Husband and In-Laws

According to media reports, Muskan lodged an FIR on December 18, 2024, at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. The case was filed under sections 498-A (cruelty by husband or in-laws), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the FIR, Muskan alleged that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law interfered in her marriage, worsening her relationship with her husband. She accused Prashant of domestic violence, claiming the abuse caused her to develop Bell's Palsy—a condition that results in temporary facial paralysis or weakness.

Muskan also accused the three of demanding expensive gifts and money and engaging in fraudulent property-related actions.

Speaking to ETimes, Muskan shared, "I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further."

Muskan's Personal Life

Muskan married Prashant Motwani in 2020, but the couple separated in 2022. They have been living apart for the past two years.

About Muskan Nancy James

Muskan began her acting career with Thodi Khushi Thode Gham. She rose to fame with her role in Mata Ki Chowki and has since appeared in several TV shows, including Code Red, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Agent Raghav – Crime Branch.