As Bigg Boss 18 is nearing its end, the week gone by was filled with tempers soaring inside the house. From fights to mud slinging and accusations, viewers have seen it all. Last week Chahat's mother went inside the house and called Avinash Mishra flirt. Kashish Kapoor, who has locked horns with Avinash, was seen in sync with Chahat's mother.

For the unversed, Chahat's mother asked Kashish what did she tell Avinash? Kashish responded saying "womaniser." However, Chahat's mother, not being very fluent in English, mistakenly said, "Avinash is womenisation."

Salman Khan, BB 18 team slammed for exposing Chahat Pandey's 'Secret' BF

On Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan exposed Chahat Pandey's 'secret boyfriend' on 'Bigg Boss 18'. Chahat repeatedly denied that she isn't dating anyone.

Salman shared, "Uske baad humara team kuch logon ko phone kiya hain, aapko kuch dikhana chahte hain (After that, our team dug up a little and found this. Please watch)."

The clip then shows a photograph, which shows Chahat on the sets of her show, posing with a cake, which was seemingly given to her by her 'secret' boyfriend. Chahat denied and said that the cake was of another actor, and she merely posed with the cake.

Netizens slammed the makers of BB 18 as well as Salman Khan for interfering and digging out her personal life.

A user wrote, "Oh My God! Now Makers Are Out To Character Assassinate Chahat! Shame On You Guysss!"

Anotehr user said, "Why making chahat and vivian down."

The third user said, "Shame on bigboss makers Now they are frustrated with Chahat mom exposed them So doing this shit !!!! Shame ..."

Who is Chaahat Pandey's Boyfriend?

Several reports claimed that the actress had introduced her beau to her mom, who said her daughter hasn't and won't date. As per a recent report by India Forums, Chahat Pandey has a long-term beau, who is a Gujarati. The actress also reportedly used to receive gifts from her beau in the BB house, whom she would have mentioned to be gifted by her fans. The source can be quoted as saying: "Chaahat hosted a party before entering Bigg Boss and introduced the boy to her mother, however, her mother has refused to accept her relationship as she wants the actress to get married in the same caste."