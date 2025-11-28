The mystery around Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding has been the talk-of-the-town. From ill health, cheating allegations to deleting pre-wedding pics from social media; there is certainly more than meets the eye. Amid the uncertainty over the impending wedding, RJ Mahvash seems to have taken a massive dig at Palash Muchhal.

Mahvash took to social media to share a video on cheating. She urged her friends and followers to let her know if the person she would marry someday was cheating on her. She requested everyone to DM her even if it is a week before the marriage. She urged people to leak the cheating chats or DM her, and she would do it herself.

Make DMs public

"Dekho bhai, mujhe sach aur jhooth nahi pata but meri shaadi ke waqt na main apna dulha kar rahi hoon Internet pe ek hafta phele launch... Aur mera wala jiske bhi DM mein suhagraat bana raha ho na, girls aake mujhe bata dena... Yeh mat sochana ke shaadi ho rahi hai ab toh kaise tute gai, yeh toh uspe trust karti hogi... Nahi main duniya mein kissi pe bhi trust nahi karti," she said in the video.

(See, I don't know truth or lies but I will launch my would-be husband on social media a week before the wedding. If my beloved is cheating on me even if its a week before marriage, girls come and tell me. Don't think that this will break the wedding or that I would trust him. I don't trust anyone in this world)

"Ab main kissi ke liye yeh nahi keh paati ke yeh banda aisa kar hi nahi sakta. Koi bhi kuch bhi kar sakta hai. Tum uske DM public kardena ya toh mujhe de dena main public kar dungi... Agar Snapchat pe ho toh dosre phone se bana lena... Bacha lena dostun... Please girls tumhare hawale watan saathiyon," she further went on to say.

(I will never say that this person can't do this. Anyone can do anything. You make his DM public or give me, I will do it. Save me)