Sundeep Kishan has resuming the shooting of his upcoming movie A1 Express after a gap of five months. The Venkatadri Express star also began the filming of his new production titled Vivaha Bhojanambu.

A1 Express is hockey-based sports entertainer and Sundeep Kishan is playing the male lead in the movie, which was filmed before lockdown came into force in March. After months of gap, the film is now being shot from Tuesday. Sundeep Kishan took to his Twitter account on Monday to share an update about it with his followers.

Sundeep Kishan tweeted a couple of pictures featuring his chiseled body and captioned them with, "#A1Express All Set to Be Back on Set tomorrow... Thank my Mental team for Being as Mental as me to Go ahead & shoot now. Blessed to have such a dedicated team. #Excited #Anxious #Kicked (sic)."

The actor said that he is excited to be resuming the shoot and described the team of 'A1 Express' as dedicated. "The schedule will be a 15-day one that will be carried out amid all precautions. The location will be sanitized regularly to ensure safety. Social distancing will be adhered to," added Sundeep Kishan.

Sundeep Kishan has worked relentlessly to physically transform himself for the role. He is maintaining six-packs look. Lavanya Tripathi, who is playing female lead, has practised hockey for her role in the film, which is produced by Abhishek Aggarwal, Sundeep Kishan, Daya Pannem and TG Vishwa Prasad under tha banners People Media Factory, Abhishek Aggarwal Arts, and Venkatadri Talkies.

Sundeep Kishan kick-started the shooting of his next production titled Vivaha Bhojanambu today. He tweeted, "& Today is Day 1 for Team #VivahaBhojanambu Need all your Blessing & love Production Team: @AnandiArtsOffl @SoldiersFactory @TalkiesV Tech Team: @RamAbbaraju @dopmanikandan @sinish_s @ChotaKPrasad @brahmakadali @sivacherry9 @seethu77in Guess Who the Hero is?"