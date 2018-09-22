Sun Pictures, which is currently producing Rajinikanth's Petta, is rumoured to be joining hands with the superstar for one more project. It will reportedly be directed by maverick filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who has long-list of delivering hit movies.

Rajinikanth is currently working with Karthik Subbaraj's movie Petta. The shooting is happening at a brisk pace. Even as the actor is busy with this flick, the superstar has reportedly given his consent to act AR Murugadoss' film.

It means the project is confirmed, with an only official announcement pending from the concerned persons involved in the flick. It has to be noted that Sun Pictures is producing AR Murugadoss' forthcoming movie Sarkar.

The filmmaker is on his way to release Sarkar for this Diwali. After the completion of the Vijay-starrer, he will start working on Rajini's flick.

The rumoured movie of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss will reportedly hit the floors in January 2018.

Coming to Sun Pictures, it has previously produced Rajinikanth's magnum opus Endhiran – The Robot. The production house was not active for many years after the DMK lost elections.

However, after the death of J Jayalalithaa, the operations have started like before.