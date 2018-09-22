Radha Ravi has played an important role in Vijay's upcoming movie Sarkar. The actor has now spoken about the movie and the role played by Thalapathy in the much-awaited Tamil flick.

Speaking to a website, Radha Ravi stated that he is unaware of Sarkar's genre although people have assumed it is a political movie. "After coming across the leaked snaps of a political-gathering scene from the EVM City, some have already jumped into the conclusion that it is a political movie. Further, the title Sarkar signifies it. But I am not sure of it and AR Murugadoss is the best person to answer that question,"

He points out that one cannot just make a political movie when Vijay stars in the film and the film should have a right mix of all the ingredients. "There is ample scope for heroism. I tell you because I have dubbed for the film. Murgadoss has done an excellent job. Heroism is not about breaking something and storming out. Turning around and talking politely is also heroism. This movie has a lot of such heroism," he adds.

Radha Ravi claims that Vijay's character might have resemblances to his earlier films, but Thalapathy has got into the skin of the character for which "we should appreciate him."

Meanwhile, the makers announced that the first song from the movie will be out on Monday, September 24. The complete album composed by AR Rahman will be launched on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

AR Murugadoss' film has Keerthy Suresh enacting Vijay's love interest and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing an important character.