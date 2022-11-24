Of late, Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed a lot of drama, emotions and heated arguments in the house. Once again, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Toqueer Khan engaged in a massive verbal spat. And this time the tempers were soaring high to an extent that Sumbul got a panic attack while arguing with Tina and Shalin.

Sumbul gets a panic attack after a verbal spat with Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot.

In a new promo shared by the Colors channel on social media, everyone is seated in the living area of the house. When Shalin lashes out at Sumbul saying, "Why the f**k you are talking to us? Dur raho! Dimag kharab hai kya?" (Stay away from us), he kicks the table in anger. Sumbul defends herself by saying, 'When did I come and talk to you?' Tina Datta intervens says, 'People are speaking only what is visible outside.' Then Shaleen says, 'What is my fault? She is coming herself, isn't she? Tina also angrily punches the wall. She says, 'My character is being assassinated.'

Sumbul cries saying: "Ismein aadhe se zyada baatein maine nahi kahi hai" (I haven't said half of the things)

Seeing the drama intensifying inside the house, Sumbul gets a panic attack, seeing her condition Nimrit requests Bigg Boss to bring her to the medical room. Shiv Thakare and Nimrit take care of Sumbul.

Fans react

A user said, "Are yaar nikal do Sumbul ko itna kyon Badnaam kar rahe ho Bigg Boss." (Please eliminate Sumbul from the house).

Wild card entry

Bigg Boss announces the season's first wildcard entrant. Actor Fahmaan Khan enters the house and Sumbul rushes to hug him and says: "Yeh sapna hai kya tu sachi mein aagaya, tu toh nahi aane wala tha". (Is this a dream or you are here).

Fahmaan Khan has will be seen promoting his upcoming show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan: Dharam Patnii with Kritika Singh Yadav and Gurpreet Bedi, and is expected to guide and encourage Sumbul for the game.

Sumbul Touqeer’s father says, "The girl who is in the house is not my daughter. She has lost her positivity and happiness. I don’t want her to go through any grief again. I would thus request her fans to not vote for her. I am praying she gets evicted this Saturday.” #BiggBoss16 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 23, 2022

SHOCKING! Sumbul Touqeer's father requests her all fans to Not to Vote for Sumbul to save her from elimination. And let her come out this week from #BiggBoss16 housepic.twitter.com/AqYM8GtPNN — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 23, 2022

Nominated contestants

Meanwhile, Sumbul has been nominated this week along with MC Stan, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Ankit Gupta. In fact, Sumbul's father has requested her fans not to vote for her and let her come out of the Bigg Boss show; he also said that he regrets sending his daughter to the game show.