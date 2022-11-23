With each passing day, Bigg Boss 16 contestants are battling it out for the trophy. From friendships to fights to love, contestants showcase their real side on the reality show. And with fights being the top most. Recently, Sajid Khan got into an ugly spat with contestant Archana Gautam. The verbal war of words was not limited to mere arguments, it heated up to an extent that they dragged each other's parents on the show.

It's Archana Gautam vs Sajid Khan

In the promo shared by Colors channel on social media, Sajid said, "Logon ko lagta hai unke baap ka show hai." Archana was quick to respond with, "Mera baap itna ameer hote toh woh Bigg Boss ko chala sakte, aap apne papa ko bol dijiye na woh chala lenge' (If my father was this rich then he would have owned the show, you should ask your father to run the show)."

Sajid got angry and yelled at Archana saying, "Tune mere baap ka naam liya! Ab chal utar. Aukat dekh apni (How dare you to drag my father into this? Get down! Be aware of your limits)."

Archana retaliated saying, "Meri maa aur baap pe ja raha hai, apni maa pe jaa. Faad ke rakh dungi (You are dragging my parents, why don't you drag the names of your own mom? I will not spare you)."

Other housemates, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan tried to stop Sajid and Archana's massive fight.

Netizens react

Seeing Sajid and Archana's violate argument, netizens called out the filmmaker for dragging parents on national television, in fact, BB fans lauded Archana for giving it back to Sajid.

Another said, "Archana is doing really great in the show. Love her but the saddest thing is @BiggBoss will never bash Sajid for his arrogant nature."

Another fan wrote, "@BeingSalmanKhan Sir yeh #SajidKhan apni izzat wapas kamaney aaya hai ya bacchi khucchi izzat gawane aaya hai." (Has Sajid Khan enttred the hosue to get back his lost diginity or has he entered the BB house to lose it further.)

The third one mentioned, "Sajid khan can go on another father but somebody goes on his father he will be mad."

The nominated contestants for eviction from the Bigg Boss 16 house are – Archana Gautam, Ankit, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma and MC Stan.