Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of Yashodha, which has performed phenomenally at the box office. The Hareesh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar directorial hit the theatres on November 11. The film revolves around the surrogacy mafia. During the film's promotion, the actress informed her fans about her Myositis diagnosis. The actress took to social media and gave a detailed account of her disease and assured her fans that her condition is not life-threatening.

Since yesterday (November 23), the internet is abuzz with reports about Samantha getting hospitalised in Hyderabad have been doing the rounds, and this news has concerned her fans. However, her spokesperson has shut down the rumours saying it's baseless and false as the Yashodha actress is doing fine and resting at home.

Samantha's spokesperson refutes rumours of the actress's hospitalisation

Her manager Mahendra told Indian Express, "Samantha is at her home. She is all happy, hale, and healthy. The news reports about her hospitalisation are just baseless rumours"

Samantha on her battle with an autoimmune condition called Myositis

A month ago, Samantha took to social media and informed her fans that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

Samantha wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Yashoda star cast

The film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukandan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles.

On 18th November, the actress thanked the audience for their constant love and support. "Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude", she tweeted.