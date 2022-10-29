The most popular leading lady of India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one actress who has impressed the entire nation with her outstanding performances in her films. While the audience has been eagerly waiting to watch her on the screen, she totally made an entry justifying the long wait in 'Yashoda' whose trailer has been recently released and started to spread its charm in the market. While her debut in Bollywood is one of the most talked about topics of this time.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is garnering accolades for her powerful performance in the Yashoda trailer. Professionally Samantha is riding high on success. However, the actress on Saturday revealed to her fans that healthwise, she is currently facing challenges.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition

Taking to Instagram, Samantha posted a photo of herself as she sat on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist. Samantha didn't reveal her face, she made a heart symbol with her hands.

In the caption, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

As soon as Samantha dropped her photo and mentioned her health condition, fans and friends from the industry took to her social media and dropped heart emojis, they also wished her a speedy recovery.

What is the autoimmune condition Myositis?

Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions. The main symptoms are weak, painful or aching muscles. This usually gets worse, slowly over time.

You may also trip or fall a lot, and be very tired after walking or standing. If you have any of these symptoms you should see a GP.

Myositis is usually caused by a problem with your immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

Types of myositis: There are different types of myositis, including:

Polymyositis, affects many different muscles, particularly the shoulders, hips and thigh muscles. It's more common in women and tends to affect people aged 30 to 60.

Dermatomyositis affects several muscles and causes a rash. It's more common in women and can also affect children (juvenile dermatomyositis).

Symptoms of polymyositis

Polymyositis affects many different muscles, particularly around the neck, shoulders, back, hips and thighs.

Symptoms of polymyositis include:

Muscle weakness: aching or painful muscles and feeling very tired

Finding it hard to sit up, or stand after a fall: You may find it difficult to get up from a chair, climb stairs, lift objects, and comb your hair. The muscle can become so severe that even picking up a cup of tea can be difficult.

Swallowing problems, or finding it hard to hold your head up

The muscle weakness may change from week to week or month to month, although it tends to get worse if you do not get treatment steadily.

Treating myositis

Exercise and physiotherapy

Exercise is a very important part of treatment for all types of myositis. It can help reduce swelling, give you more energy, and build up or restore your muscle strength.

Exercise and physiotherapy are particularly important if you have inclusion body myositis (IBM), as these are the only treatments for this type of myositis. IBM cannot be treated with medicines.

But, it's very important to maintain gentle movement of your muscles and joints, especially if myositis developed during childhood. This makes sure that your joints do not become stiff and end up in a fixed position.

On the work front, Samantha is all set to enthral the audiences once again with her upcoming multilingual film, 'Yashodha'.

