Ace actor- playback singer, television presenter and producer Puneeth Rajkumar died last year on October 29, following a cardiac arrest aged, 46. Gandhada Gudi was released in theatres on Friday featuring late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar. Fans flocked to theatres to watch the film. Ardent fans before watching the movie, fans performed pooja to Puneeth's portrait.

Gandhada Gudi is special for the viewers as it will give them a glimpse of the real Puneeth. The film is a non-fiction docu-drama that follows Puneeth's exploration into Karnataka, as he talks about the state's ecosystem.

Fans get teary-eyed upon seeing Puneeth Rajkumar's final big-screen outing

Fans as well as filmmakers from the industry took to social media and lauded Puneeth's last film on-screen.

Let’s celebrate appu sir in theatres ♥️

We all know how much dear this film was to him… lots of love & warm wishes to Ashwini mam & the entire team of gandhadagudi team

In fact, Sadhguru and Sudha Murthy also paid their heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar's last film.

My best wishes for the release of #GandhadaGudi. Puneeth will always be remembered with love & joy for his passionate involvement with Life around him. Wonderful to see his legacy live on with active support of all who were dear to him. Blessings. -Sg

Filmmaker Karthik Gowda wrote, "Hero. The Reel Hero. The Real Hero. Appu Sir! #Gandhadagudi is to be watched like a ritual. #Amogh great job man. @Ashwini_PRK @PRK_Productions." Actor-director Rakshit Shetty wrote, "An incredible journey of discovery with the legend, Appu sir himself! Gandhadagudi is a dream, an ode, a prayer. A heartfelt applause to the entire team for delivering this gem to us in such a spectacular way."

Director Anup Bhandari wrote, "For those who've known him personally, it's like resuming our last conversation. For those who've admired the superstar, it's a peek into who he really was. An experience beyond reviews & ratings. #Appusir lives on!Kudos #Amoghavarsha & team @Ashwini_PRK."

AppuMaama's #Gandhadhagudi ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಚಿತ್ರಮಂದಿರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ.it's a must watch. Maama You look the best. I still remember how passionate you were about #Gandhadhagudi and it's fantastic. Loved every bit.I miss you.

Kiccha Sudeep got emotional wrote, " My heartfelt wishes to #Puneeth 's family and the entire team of #Gandhadhagudi. Let it shine like the way he always did. Best wishes @Ashwini_PRK. You have truly withstood it all . Many Hugs&Luv to all Puneeths fans. Go and Embrace #Gandhadhagudi ,it's a feast."

While a fan mentioned, "Make a way for the king,Celebrations has started All over karnataka, GandhadaGudi Euphoria #DrPuneethRajkumar #Gandhadhagudi #PuneethRajkumar GandhadaGudi will Be an Immersive Experience."

Watched #Gandhadhagudi last evening with my kids. Having seen glimpses of Puneeth as a child actor in the film, they wanted to see more of him. Bettada Hoovu done; today is Bhaktha Prahalada. The #appu effect continues. P.S: Don't miss Gandhadagudi.

Puneeth bhai lives in the heart of his fans. My brother, a great friend and a great support always. Please watch his movie releasing on 28th October in the theatres near you. His legacy must continue. Best wishes to @ashwini_PRK bhabhi.

Another fan said, "It's about today In Golden temple coorg , religion has no barrier with Humanity ❤️‍ tribute to our namma."

After Watching #Gandhadhagudi?

After Watching #Gandhadhagudi Appu Fans should Be Proud of What Appu Has Given us in The 46 Years of His Age,And We Can See Appu From His ChildHood with 46 Films what He has Given to us Including 19 ChildHood BlockBuster Films

At Thursday's screening, some of the fans got emotional. Take a look.

A fan wrote, "It's a celebration #Gandhadhagudi, witness this beautiful journey of our power star #PuneethRajkumar in theatre."

While former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble wrote, "Looking forward to watching #GandhadaGudi Best wishes to the entire team."

Gandhada Gudi ensures Puneeth's fans will remember the actor with joy.