Director Sukumar is reportedly planning to design special dance choreography for stylish star Allu Arjun in his upcoming movie Pushpa, the shooting of which has currently been halted due to the lockdown.

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors from the Telugu film industry. He is known for two things –his dance moves and setting a new style statement with each of his films. That's why he fondly called a stylish star. But he has decided to shed his stylish looks for a mass avatar in his upcoming movie Pushpa.

Pushpa, which is written by Sukumar, is an intense action drama set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forest. Allu Arjun is playing the role of a lorry driver named Pushpa Raj, which is first of its kind role for Bunny, who is seen in a rugged avatar, with a thick long beard and rough body language. The raw look in its first look has generated a lot of curiosity.

Since Allu Arjun plays a lorry driver, his mannerisms, dance and action will totally different from the ones featured in any of his previous releases. Hence, a special choreography will reportedly be designed to suit his role in the film Pushpa. It will be quite special for Bunny's fans, who will see him in a never-seen-before avatar.

The songs from Allu Arjun's previous film Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which were composed by S Thaman, have become chartbusters. Celebs like Shilpa Shetty and David Warner were seen grooving to their tunes. Now, Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP has been roped in to compose the songs for Pushpa and he is under pressure to match the success of Thaman.

On the other hand, Sukumar-DSP combination has always been a big hit and the special songs from Arya to Rangasthalam are examples of this. They are said to be planning a special song for their new film Pushpa too. DSP is tasked with making it even more popular than the earlier ones. The bar certainly seems to have been raised very high for him, say the sources from the film industry.