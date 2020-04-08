Director Sukumar has revealed the first look of stylish star Allu Arjun from his upcoming movie titled Pushpa (AA 20) on the actor's birthday on March 8. The poster has a superb response from viewers.

Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Sukumar for the third time after Arya and Arya 2 the success of which has generated a lot of hype for their latest film. Many of Bunny fans were eagerly waiting to see the stylish star's first look and title of the movie, which is produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers.

It was recently rumoured that the makers of AA 20 had planned to release Allu Arjun's first look on his birthday as a treat for his fans. It was also speculated the director has finalised Pushpa as the title for this much-hyped film and this would also be announced on the same date. As rumoured, they unveiled its poster in five languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

'First Look and the Title of my next movie 'PUSHPA'

Allu Arjun took to share his first look from Pushpa in all these languages. Besides the actor wrote, "First Look and the Title of my next movie "PUSHPA." Directed by dearest Sukumar garu. Music by dearest friend ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it. @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia."

Written by Sukumar, Pushpa is an intense action drama, which is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forest. Allu Arjun is playing the role of a lorry driver named Pushpa Raj. Bunny is essaying such a role for the first time in his career. He is seen in a rugged avatar, with a thick long beard and rough body language.

The first look of Pushpa offers a glimpse at Allu Arjun's rugged avatar. The filmgoers across the globe are stunned by his look in its poster. Some of them wondered over how the actor has undergone a physical transformation in just three months. This poster has doubled the curiosity and expectations from the movie featuring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead opposite Bunny.

