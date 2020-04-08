On the occasion of Allu Arjun's 37th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film have released the first look of the actor, and also the title of the film. The Sukumar directorial is titled Pushpa, and the actor is sporting a thick beard slipping into a rugged avatar for the rustic character.

According to reports, he will play the role of a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood from Nallamala hills. Revealing the first look poster on social media, the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor wrote "First Look and the Title of my next movie " P U S H P A " . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it ."

Allu Arjun has stepped into the shoes of Pushpa Raj for this film and Pushpa first look has taken expectations of the film up a notch.

Reactions to 'Pushpa' first look

Director Gunasekhar, who made Rudramadevi with Allu Arjun wrote, "As #GonaGannaReddy earlier, then as #Bantu in #AVPL and now with #Pushpa as his latest, @alluarjun has always reinvented himself with varied roles, wishing him a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #HappyBirthdayStylishStar."

His cousin and actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, " Wishing the SOUTHERN STYLISH STAR @alluarjun aka maa bunny a Very Happy Birthday. Loved this intense look Ok handOk handOk hand#Pushpa #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun."

His Deshamuduru co-star Hansika also wished the actor and praised him for being an amazing human being. "Hansika: Happiest birthday to this fab human being @alluarjun Smiling face all the best for #Pushpa the first looks great . Good luck bunny Glowing star."

Thaman wrote, "#Pushpa my best wishes to @alluarjun brother Heart suit this one is surely goona make people go crazy !! Godbless the whole team."

Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The story is set against the backdrop of Seshachalam forest, the hilly region in Tirumala.