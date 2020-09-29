Filmmaker Sukumar has reportedly received a whopping sum as advance remuneration from producer Kedar Selagamsetty to direct Vijay Devarakonda in his maiden production, which will go on the floor next year.

Vijay Devarakonda, who is currently working with Puri Jagannadh in Fighter, took to his Twitter account to surprise his fans with the announcement about his next movie. Besides sharing a photo, the actor revealed that he is excited to work with director Sukumar. He also assured fans that they will deliver a memorable movie.

On September 28, Vijay Devarakonda tweeted, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda The actor in me is super excited The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)."

Post this announcement, many of his fans expressed their curiosity about other cast and crew. Some of them also suggested to rope in their favourite artists and technicians. On the other hand, rumour mills began spreading speculations about heroin, musician and budget of this yet-to-be-titled film.

Kedar Selagamsetty, who is a friend of Vijay Devarakonda, is making his debut as a producer with director Sukumar's forthcoming movie. He is producing the film under his banner Falcon Creations. The buzz is that he has paid a whopping Rs 10 crore as advance remuneration to the director, who might also get a share in the profits once the film releases.

Vijay Devarakonda and director Sukumar are busy wrapping up director Puri Jagannadh's next film Fighter and Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa, respectively. Kedar Selagamsetty's film will take more than a year to start. However, the way a budding producer is spending money has become a hot topic.