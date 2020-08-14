Young mega family hero Sai Dharam Tej has released poster and announced that he is set to work with young director Karthik Varma Dandu in a mystical thriller, which is written by filmmaker Sukumar.

Sai Dharam Tej, who was last seen in Prati Roju Pandage, took to his Twitter account to announce his new project. The actor tweeted, "Trying a new genre is always exciting. That too in association with one of my favorite movie maker Sukumar garu makes it all the more special. #SDT15 is a mystical thriller produced by @SVCCofficial and @SukumarWritings Directed by @karthikdandu86."

Karthik Varma Dandu made his directorial debut with Bham Bholenath. Now, he is getting a chance to work with popular hero like Sai Dharam Tej and he is all excited about it. In reply to actor, he wrote, "Thanks for trusting me and excited to work with you sir @IamSaiDharamTej, I will surely justify your trust in me.."

Karthik Varma Dandu added, "NOW ITS OFFICIAL #SDT15 produced by @SVCCofficial in association with @SukumarWritings staring @IamSaiDharamTej and I will always be thankful to @dvlns sir, @aryasukku Guru ji, @bkrsatish sir @Ashokbandreddi who made this possible. Will give my best."

Apart from this film, Sai Dharam Tej has signed to star in director Deva Katta's next movie and he is set to play a young IAS officer in the untitled film. To prepare for the role, he spent time observing the body language and behavioural patterns of several young bureaucrats who are fresh in the services.

Sai Dharam Tej has an author-backed role and he is a perfect fit in the role of a young bureaucrat. "Deva Katta had envisioned a story that begins in North India. And while he has given the plot his own treatment, he has given a different makeover for the actor," a source recently told Deccan Chronicle.

Director Deva Katta was all thrilled to hear the news about Sai Dharam Tej's new project and he tweeted, "Token number 15 issued...#SDT15! All the very best bangaaram, it's a beautiful story @SukumarWritings @karthikdandu86 @SVCCofficial Thumbs up Can't wait to see you on sets for token number 14 #SDT14!!"