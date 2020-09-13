The team of Vijay Devarakonda released a notice warning the fraudulent production companies against conducting auditions in his name to gain access to actors/actresses. They will have to face legal action.

Vijay Devarakonda has become a young sensation with his hit movies like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. Every aspiring actor and actress dreams to work with the actor. Some production companies are apparently misusing his popularity. They are said to conducting auditions in his name and getting access to those aspiring artists. His team learned about fraudulent activities.

The team of the actor has issued a notice to the public to be aware of them. "We, Team Deverakonda have noticed that few production companies have been fraudulently misrepresenting to be making a film with Vijay Deverakonda and have been conducting auditions and gain access to actors/actresses, reads the statement released by Anurag Parvathaneni, head of Vijay Devarakonda team."

It is known that Vijay Devarakonda is very active on Twitter and other social media. He often keeps informed about his upcoming projects and other business ventures. His team requested everyone to check his pages before falling prey to any fraudulent production companies.

Anurag Parvathaneni added, "Any project Vijay Deverakonda is associated with shall be formally announced by him and his producers. Official confirmation can also be verified on VDs official SM handles. While we take action against these perpetrators. We request all to be alert and double-check any information in their personal best interests."

On the work front, Vijay Devarakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover, which was released on February 14 and bombed at the box office. The actor has teamed up with director Puri Jagannadh's forthcoming film titled Fighter, which is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. It is touted to be a pan-India project and he will be seen romancing Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey.