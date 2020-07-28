After megastar Chiranjeevi replaced him with VV Vinayak for Lucifer remake, Director Sujeeth of Saaho fame is said to have approached Gopichand, who has agreed to work with him in his next film.

Chiranjeevi roped in Sujeeth to direct the Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam movie Lucifer. The director reportedly made some changes in the script to suit the taste of the megastar's fans and also added the character of a female lead, which was not in the original film. A director friend of Chiru advised him to not change the original script, as it will mar the beauty of the movie.

Of late, it was rumoured that Chiranjeevi was not happy with the script that Sujeeth has presented. The Saaho director's final draft did not meet his expectations. Hence the megastar was considering dumping the young director and bringing senior director VV Vinayak on board to helm the film. However, there was not an official confirmation about the development.

But the latest buzz in the media is that Sujeeth has indeed moved out of the Telugu remake of Lucifer. The director is said to have approached action star Gopichand, who is said to have given his consent to star in his next film. If this news is true, it is a big setback for Sujeeth, who will lose the golden chance of directing megastar in just his third film.

VV Vinayak has worked with Chiranjeevi in a couple of movies, which have become hit at the box office. He first teamed up with the megastar for Tagore in 2003. The actor chose to work with the director again in Khaidi No. 150 in 2017. He has delivered a series of duds like Alludu Seenu, Akhil: The Power of Jua and Inttelligent in recent years. Yet Chiru has chosen him to direct the remake of Lucifer. This shows his confidence in that latter's capabilities.