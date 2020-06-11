Director Sujeeth has got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Pravallika on Wednesday, 10 June. The couple had a private ceremony which was attended by their close friends and relatives.

Pics Out Online

The pictures of their engagement have made it to social media sites. In the photos, Sujeeth is sporting an indo-western dress, while Pravallika is seen wearing kanjeevaram saree.The engagement is held in Hyderabad.

Sujeeth and Pravallika have been in love for a few years now. Their relationship has been approved by both the families. "Both their families have met earlier and approved of the alliance. The engagement ceremony of the couple will take place in the presence of their family members on June 10 in Hyderabad," Cinema Express had quoted a source as saying.

Pravallika is a dentist by professios. However, her TikTik videos of singing have become popular among the netizens.

#JustIn: #Saaho director #Sujeeth engaged to Dr #Pravalika on June 10 with just close family in attendance. Congrats to the beautiful couple. ?♥️ pic.twitter.com/wDIvyxrxkr — Hyderabad Times (@HydTimes) June 11, 2020

Sujeeth's Journey

Sujeeth made his directorial debut with Sharwanand's romantic-comedy film Run Raja Run. However, his Saaho with Prabhas brought him under national limelight. The mega-budget flick failed to live up to the expectations at the box office.

Now, Sujeeth has bagged the opportunity to work with Chiranjeevi in the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit movie Lucifer. It is still in the pre-production stages and will take off once the Telugu Megastar completes his other project Acharya.