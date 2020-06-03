With producer Dil Raju and actor Nikhil Siddharth tying the knot during the lockdown and Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's August wedding making headlines, looks like celebrities in Telugu film industry have found the strangest season to get married.

Now here comes another celebrity who is all set to get engaged and married soon. Director Sujeeth Reddy of Saaho fame is going to the next bachelor who is going to enter the wedlock. As per the latest buzz, the youngster is going to get engaged to his girlfriend Pravallika.

Pravallika is said to be a Dentist and the couple have known each other since some time and have been seeing each other. The engagement ceremony is said to be likely taking place on June 10 in Hyderabad and it is going to be a private affair. Also, reports claim that the wedding date has also been fixed and will take place in Hyderabad only. More details on the wedding are the bride are awaited.

Sujeeth rose to fame with Run Raja Run, a Sharwanand starrer and a UV Creations film. Much before he made his debut as a director, Sujeeth was a short filmmaker.

He made his second film Saaho with pan India star Prabhas and has received appreciations from all over. The film didn't make many collections at the box office, but Sujeeth has made a market for himself across India.

Now, he is all set to direct the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer, which will have Megastar Chiranjeevi will be playing the lead role. Ram Charan Tej is said to be producing the film.