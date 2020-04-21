After Junior NTR, his RRR co-star Ram Charan shared the work load of his wife Upasana and nominated Trivikram Srinivas, Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati and Sharwanand for #BetheREALMAN challenge.

SS Rajamouli accepted the challenge of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who started the initiative of the Be the real man challenge. The Baahubali director posted the video of him sharing the work load of his wife. After completing the task on April 20, he nominated Junior NTR and Ram Charan for this challenge.

Junior NTR was first to accept SS Rajamouli's challenge and complete the task. The young tiger took to his Twitter account to share his video this morning. Later in the afternoon, Ram Charan accepted the director's challenge and shared the video of doing household chores.

Ram Charan captioned it with, "Done @ssrajamouli garu!! Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the work load. #BetheREALMAN I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge."