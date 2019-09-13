Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho witnessed a huge decline of 85 per cent in its collection at the worldwide box office in the second week and struggled to gross Rs 50 crore.

Having opened to superb response, Saaho suffered a steep decline in its collection on weekdays, due to the mixed word of mouth and collected Rs 370 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first week. The movie clashed with Chhichhore and some movies from Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages and the new releases took a toll on its collection in the second week.

The Sujeeth-directed film witnessed a huge drop in its collection on its second Friday and collected Rs 30 crore gross in the second weekend. Saaho remained rock-steady collected another Rs 24 crore on the weekdays. The film collected a total of Rs 54 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the second week.

Overall, Saaho has collected Rs 424 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the (14 days) two weeks. UV Creations, which has bankrolled this mega-budget action thriller, tweeted, "From Unstoppable to now Unbeatable!!! #SAAHO has set the BO on fire! Collects 424Cr+ in 2 weeks worldwide ."

Saaho is estimated to have earned Rs 225 crore for its distributors, who have reportedly shelled out Rs 290 crore on its global theatrical rights. The movie is yet to return Rs 65 crore to recover 100 per cent of their investments. Considering its current pace, the movie, which is clashing with Nani's Gang Leader, will incur huge losses to them.

However, Saaho has beaten the lifetime record of Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express and become the 16th highest-grossing India movie of all time. It is expected to beat the records of 3 Idiots and Andhadhun and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and land in the 13th rank. But it will not be able to go up the ladder further.

Here is the list of the top 20 highest-grossing India movie of all time. These details are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in rupee and crore.