Director Sujeeth Reddy of Saaho fame had planned to make some changes and add a flashback scene to the script of the Telugu remake of Lucifer, but megastar Chiranjeevi is said to have rejected his idea.

After Acharya, Chiranjeevi is set to star in the remake of Mohanlal's hit Malayalam movie Lucifer. Sujeeth Reddy has been roped in to helm this project. The director is currently busy working on the script of its Telugu adaptations and he is said to be making some changes in the story of its original version to suit the image of the Tollywood megastar.

It is known that a romantic track is a must in a movie starring Chiranjeevi. But Lucifer did not have a place for one. The makers of its Telugu versions were skeptical about whether Chiru's fans will accept the movie without a romantic pair. So they apparently asked the director to try to include one such scene that will have the megastar appearing with a heroine.

After this suggestion came in, Sujeeth reportedly developed a flashback story that allows the creation of a female pair for Chiranjeevi's character in the remake of Lucifer. But a leading director, who is a trusted friend of Chiranjeevi, advised against making any changes to the original script. He told the actor that its story gets diluted if the love track is included. Hence, Chiru rejected the idea of the flashback story.

Lucifer is an action drama and it marked a directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. When the leader of a ruling party dies, there is a power struggle to fill his shoes. His adopted son, the mysterious Stephen, steps in and faces challenges in all spheres of life. Chiranjeevi will essay the lead role played by Mohanlal.

Lucifer has some key characters, which were played by Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran. Chiru wants big stars to play these roles. The director is now on a hunt for them.