Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer has been in news for some time. From the director to the lead cast to the other members of the technical crew, many names have been doing rounds on social media.

While Chiranjeevi is going to step into the shoes of Mohanlal, many are eager to know which Telugu actress will fit well into Manju Warrier's shoes. Well, here are our guesses of actresses who we think can do it better.

Nadiya

Nadiya has played some strong roles before. With Attarintiki Daredi and A Aa, she has proved that she fits well into those roles and that's how we think she can definitely do her role well.

Khushbu

In Stalin, which is a Murugadoss directorial, Khushbu played Chiranjeevi's sister and they both aced it really well. So seeing them play similar roles again will recreate the magic on screen. Going by Khusbu's role in Agnyathvasi, which was also a politically influenced one, we have to admit she stole the show.

Ramya Krishna

There's no need to explain why Ramya Krishna can also be one of the best choices. This versatile actress has done many amazing roles in her entire career and has always given her best for all the roles.

Yamuna

Yamuna has not made an appearance in films for a long time. But the fact remains she has done many bold and strong roles back then and she has been appreciated for those roles. She later joined politics.

Vijayashanti

After making a comeback to the industry with Sarileru Neekevvaru, Vijayashanti is said to have been offered many scripts. But she hasn't made it official. Undoubtedly, Vijayshanti would nail her performance in this role.

