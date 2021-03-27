One of the many things which have always been slightly disappointing about recent DC Comics films has been the fact that most of them tend to lean on Marvel-ish elements, instead of focusing on what DC Comics was originally meant to be. Dark. It happened in 2017 with Justice League which later found a reformed four hours version in 2021.

James Gunn and Warner Bros released the first R-rated trailer for The Suicide Squad and it is quite evident that these foul-mouthed villains are proudly all about bad behavior. They all have been gathered for a mission that remains mysterious from the looks of the trailer but it all begins with a rescue mission to save Harley Quinn, who proves that she is basically already out there without an effort from a special team of forces.

Sylvester Stallone has lent his voice for the character of King Shark, who is basically a fusion of human hands and shark. There's a starfish too to keep him company from the sea world. The 2021 Suicide Squad stories is a sideways sequel of the 2016 film, however, one needs to watch Birds of Prey to get this story right.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Margot Robbie returns as the colorful Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. There are various instances that convince us that this is a composition of a Marvel-based director.

For example, Harley screams of punishment if a character does not shut his mouth while coughing, which is countered by another joke. Such writings, such forms of expressions are a throwback to any given Guardians of Galaxy moments where an amalgamation of different kinds of species, a crook, a professional thief, daughter of Thanos, come together to protect the guardian. Except, Suicide Squad members aren't expected to be funny. A usual DC Comics film based on villains is expected to have a darker appeal.