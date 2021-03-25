Although the theatres have started opening up in the cities of India and few regional places, much like the Hindi film industry, Hollywood is not yet ready to release its blockbusters in the theatres yet. Black Widow and Cruella will now premiere on Hotstar Disney Plus alongside theatrical releases. While Cruella is expected to release on May 28, Black Widow has been shifted to July 9.

Cruella

Cruella will mark Emma Stone's first venture as a villain. This role might creatively make her at par with the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Angelina Jolie, who have played the dark villain characters in Harry Potter and Maleficient respectively. Emma Stone will essay the role of the vamp Cruella, from 101 Dalmatians. Her impeccable black and white, dark, fashion statements have been hard to miss in the trailers which Disney has released till now. Meanwhile, the Oscar award-winning actress is expecting her first child.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow had been the most awaited Marvel sequel ever since she made her exit in Avengers: Endgame by sacrificing her life to get the soul stone. It had been originally slated to release in 2020 and be Marvel's answer to DC Comics' Wonder Woman. While the sequel of the latter film, Wonder Woman 1984 failed to receive the same amount of praise as it did in 2017, Black Widow had been a much-awaited Marvel release. The film had been delayed thrice.

Black Widow will mark Marvel Cinematic Universe's first stand-alone film based on a woman superhero, who had been a vital part of the Avengers.

