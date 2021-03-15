During the 63rd Grammy Award ceremony, the Walt Disney Pictures dropped a new spot for the upcoming Cruella starring Emma Stone which tells the tale of the two-toned hair villainess from 101 Dalmations.

In the new look of the trailer, that found its way into the Grammys, Cruella disrupts a fashionable, classy show, and comes on the platform in what is probably considered 'out of place', at least at that contemporary timing of the film Emma Stone, exchanges words with Emma Thompson character, Baroness von Hellman, who happens to be a fashion legend.

You get that part of her character from her style of clothing as if she is about to step in for a photo cover of a fashion magazine. Cruella makes her appearance in her demented, black and white form with no qualms of not being fit for the crowd.

She embraces her killer instincts and moves forward to challenge the Baroness. Later in the trailer, she exposes her true killer instincts. Cruella has been directed by Craig Gillespie. The tale is set in the 1970s in London when the city had been in the middle of the punk rock revolution and experiencing a new kind of culture. The pic follows a young Estella, a clever, creative lass, who looks at the world with determination to conquer it.

That remains her young dreams until she wakes up one day and realises that she has to do more than playing good in order to achieve success. In her attempt to make a name for herself with her designs she goes out of her way, in her style. Cruella befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her hunger for mischievous activities and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the streets of London.

Cruella's flair for fashion reaches a point where the eye of the Baroness von Hellman is unable to escape it. The two of them get involved in a hate-hate animosity that begins in motion a course of massive revelations that eventually forces Estella to self-admire her wicked side and begin a new kind of fashion statement one that reflects the philosophies of vengeance, anger and revenge.