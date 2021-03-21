Each of the superheroes in DC Comics has a historical, philosophical, attachment with the real world. Hence when this comic franchise produces an amalgamation of superheroes, you would expect it to continue and be narrated with a lot of darkness reassuring fans that the world does not immediately become a better place after defeating the villain. We might have to live long enough to watch our heroes turn into villains. In other words, you wouldn't expect superheroes in the DC Comics franchise to sit together at a pizza cafe after fighting Steppenwolf. Nor would you expect Flash and Superman to race till the Pacific ocean (but that was a great idea, Joss Whedon, just too Marvel-ish).

When you notice Christopher Nolan's name in the initial credit sequence as the Executive Producer of the show, you can expect extreme attention to details. In an era, where the film deserves to release in the hall but settled for an OTT release instead, you feel the pain of the makers who toiled hard to get the right kind of visual effects, and camera angles to make it worth a theatre watch. (Damn you coronavirus, look what you have done.)

Justice League: The Snyder Cut

In the past few years, where Hollywood has practically eaten alive all the comics books possible, not many have been able to get it in their system with perfection. Zack Snyder's Justice League would easily be added to the list of must-watch superhero films, for properly exploring the DC Comics extravaganza.

The film takes the story of every hero to a grand scale, narrates us of the origins and allows us all to develop an understanding of the characters. You notice Batman and Aquaman fail to become the best of friends, Wonder Woman remains slightly adamant about not emotionally reuniting with a character from the Atlantic, yet when the superhero duty needs them, Aquaman takes a ride in the Batmobile, or even pulls the Lasso strings along with Wonder Woman to trap Steppenwolf. But none of them vow to become "friends forever". That is just the DC way.

If anyone in the least possible way tries to become friends, that would be Bruce Wayne and Wonder Woman, who silently give an expression when Barry Allen tries to be "friends" with them. He even confessed that his entire reason to join the League was to make friends. He remains the only member of the League who widely grins after defeating Steppenwolf.

The film taps into your fan mode. You get a hint of Superman's upcoming reign as a dictator when he uncontrollably aims to kill people who brought him back to life. He is unable to pause when he spots Batman from far across the street and even as he addresses him as Clark, nothing softens him until Lois Lane comes up, again, in a logical sequence of shots.

What Avengers achieved with as many as five films, Justice League achieves it in four hours. This had released at a time when Aquaman had still not released in the theatres. Yet we came to know what the addition of this aquatic superhero meant to this plot. There are lesser dialogues and more is expressed through actions and facial expressions. Even in a series that is completely concentrated on bringing together the Justice League superheroes, Batman and Joker get their individual scary-bond moment. The addition didn't become forced, although we would have loved to see the face of Heath Ledger again, that's probably in a different world.