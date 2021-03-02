Ever since Christopher Nolan had parted ways from the DC Comics franchise after Man Of Steel, (as both director and producer) the franchise has not been able to bring a better Batman, Super Man story. Apart from Wonder Woman, Aqua Man, Shazam, Joker, the franchise is having a tough battle to compete with Marvel.

However, DC Comics animated collection of series such as Flashpoint Paradox, Justice League, Wonder Woman, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Returns have been memorable, and the only tool fans have used to defend their fandom for the franchise against Marvel lover.

IBTimes received access to DC Comics Press Portal where the franchise announced its plans of releasing another animated film Justice Society: World War II, based on Barry Allen, the superhero, Flash.

Justice Society: World War II finds modern-day Barry Allen - prior to the formation of the Justice League - discovering he can run even faster than he imagined, and that milestone results in his first encounter with the Speed Force. The Flash is promptly launched into the midst of a raging battle - primarily between Nazis and a team of Golden Age DC Super Heroes known as The Justice Society of America.

Led by Wonder Woman, the group includes Hourman, Black Canary, Hawkman, Steve Trevor and the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick. The Flash quickly volunteers to assist his fellow heroes in tipping the scales of war in their favour, while the team tries to figure out how to send him home. But it won't be easy as complications and emotions run deep in this time-skipping World War II thriller.

The new animation will centre around a real war, with a fictional tale of the coming together of the superhero. The animated film will release on May 11.

Take a look at some of the pictures which were released on their portal.

Exciting isn't it?