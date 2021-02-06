There have been various online hoaxes and confirmed news which have suggested Henry Cavill's reappearance as Superman in the upcoming DC Comics film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Talks of his return had been the talk of the comic world ever since Shazam, the child superhero convinced the most powerful man in DC Comics, Superman to come to Billy's high school to convince the bullies of the school that he is best friends with the specially-abled child and his orphan best friend.

In the post-credit scene, Superman arrives to make a cameo from his neck down. The costume had been worn by stuntman Ryan Handley.

To address the recent rumours about the possible cast members, director David F Sandberg had noted that at one point Cavill was expected to make an appearance in 2019. Meanwhile, Variety has already published a news story, quoting two sources, that with such a pack schedule, Henry Cavill won't be making an appearance in Shazam 2. But look what the director had to say.

"Not going to comment on casting rumours for several reasons. One being you can't be sure about anything until it's happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end. Though I can confirm with ~90% certainty that Shazam will appear in Shazam 2. So if you're a fan of that character you might enjoy Shazam 2."

When Andy Signore asked, "So @Variety's reporting Henry Cavill is NOT in Shazam 2 - but the director just gave a Non-Answer (which usually means yes). So why'd Variety shade @ThatHashtagShow & I?! They're clearly mad we're stealing their scoops Face with tears of joy I got Hashtag Show's back, Cavill's still in the works."

My non-answers are just that, not answers. I don’t even bother with trying to debunk things anymore, no matter how untrue. I’m mostly here for trolling and shitposting. https://t.co/19mbOw9kGu — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 6, 2021

Henry Cavill however, will make his appearance as Superman in Snyder's Cut.