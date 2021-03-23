Hollywood actress Anna Faris in a recent interview said that she didn't do a great job of eliminating competitiveness when she married Chris Pratt. But hopes that she has grown up now. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt had suddenly announced their divorce in 2017. Till then there had been no rumours of troubles between the couple. Prior to Chris Pratt, she had been married to Ben Indra.

Recently, the Scary Movie actress welcomed Gwyneth Paltrow onto her podcast where she said, "My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris told Paltrow "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

Faris was previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. She and Pratt have a son named Jack. "Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that," Farris shared.

Pratt and Faris divorce

The divorce of Pratt and Faris had been the most unpredictable separation in Bollywood. The two had been quite private about their relationship and despite having accounts on social media, they didn't engage much in sharing lovey-dovey pictures with each other. When they announced their divorce on social media the statement said, "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed." They had further announced that it had been settled between them amicably.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris had finalised their divorce in November 2018. In 2019 Pratt had married Katherine Schwarzenegger and Faris is presently engaged with cinematographer Michael Barrett. Meanwhile, the two also share the responsibility for their son Jack.

In another interaction when Faris was asked if she is ready to tie the knot again, she had said, "I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship. But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system. I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level."