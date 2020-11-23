There was a certain sequence in Avengers: Infinity War, when Gamora begins to feel the muscles of Thor, Star-Lord looks at her gesture with jealousy in his eyes and tells her that she can stop massaging him. Let's just say, Chris Pratt did something similar in real life too. It was recently announced that Pratt will be a part of Chris Hemsworth's upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Action star Hemsworth has already started his routine and regime to bring in his biceps.

Pratt wants Hemsworth to stop working out

Hemsworth took to Instagram and shared a click of his routine exercise, where Pratt commented, "Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we're gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn't want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I'm gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks."

Earlier, this year Chris Hemsworth was seen in Extraction. His young co-star Rudraksh Jaiswal, during an interview with International Business Times, had mentioned that when he first met Hemsworth he kept looking at his large muscles.

Meanwhile, Pratt's appearance in Thor's film will mark another cross over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Previously, Benedict Cumberbatch, as Dr Strange had made a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok. Hulk too had an extended cameo in the film. All the above characters were later seen together in the giant cross overs, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Star Lord's entrance in the Thor universe would mark its the cross over of with the realm of Guardians of Galaxy.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is expected to release in February 2022.