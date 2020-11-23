Late pop star Michael Jackson's son, Prince Jackson showed his support for the underprivileged people of Los Angeles. He was spotted spending his weekend volunteering at a local church in the city, handing out turkeys, pies and essentials, a week before Thanksgiving.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, he wore masks and gloves while distributing food to localities. He shared some of his clips on his official social media handle on Instagram.

'Annual turkey giveaway in full swing'

In his story post on Instagram, Prince mentioned, that he was volunteering with a non-profit charity since college and used the caption, "Annual turkey giveaway in full swing." He has also partnered with the foundation for fundraising purpose to feed the underprivileged people in LA.

He started donation events where some of the prizes would include a video chat with him and memorabilia of Michael Jackson which will be signed by his siblings Paris Jackson and Blanket Jackson.

Heal The World Foundation

Prince's father, Michael Jackson, who breathed in last in 2009 was also popular for his off-screen donations at various charitable organisations. Jackson himself had started his own Heal The World Foundation, which was a name taken from one of his popular songs. The organisation was formed to help the lesser privileged section of society.

Earlier in September, Prince during an interview with The Mirror had said," "Not many people know that is my name, and I am proud to share the same name as my father," Prince told The Mirror. "And, sharing such a powerful name...there is – I don't want to say there's a pressure or a weight, because that's a negative connotation. But, there is this legacy that my father worked very hard to build and maintain."