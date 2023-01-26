Eight eminent personalities from Karnataka have been chosen for Padma awards announced on Wednesday. The list included Sudha Murthy, the Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, popular author S.L. Bhyrappa and veteran politician S.M. Krishna.

Krishna has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan for Public Affairs. He is one among the nine awardees chosen in the category. Krishna, led the Congress party to victory and completed the full term as the Chief Minister in Karnataka.

He was also the Union Minister for Foreign Affairs during the UPA government's regime.

Bhyrappa has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for Literature and Education. Bhyrappa is a novelist, philosopher and screen writer. He is widely regarded as one of modern India's popular novelists.

Chairperson of Infosys, educator, author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy is also awarded for the Social Work.

Padma Shri award has been given to Khadar Valli Dudekula for Science and Engineering; Rani Machaiah and Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa and Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri for Art and S. Subbaraman for Archeology.

Rani Machaiah is Ummathat Folk dancer from Kodagu district of the state. She is promoting and preserving the Kodava culture through dance.

Munivenkatappa is called as father of Thamate, a hand drum musical instrument in old Mysuru region. He is veteren Thamate exponent from Chikkaballapur district. He started playing Thamate at the age of 16 years and now trains young and upcoming artistes despite social stigma attached to it.

(With inputs from IANS)