Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. For the year 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below.

The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 2 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 7 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Vibhushan: Six Awardees

Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous) Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous) Zakir Hussain SM Krishna Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous) Srinivas Varadhan

Padma Bhushan: Nine Awardees

SL Bhyrappa Kumar Mangalam Birla Deepak Dhar Vani Jairam Swami Chinna Jeeyar Suman Kalyanpur Kapil Kapoor Sudha Murty Kamlesh D Patel

Padma Shri: 91 Awardees

Sukama Acharya Jodhaiyabai Baiga Premjit Baria Usha Barle Munishwar Chanddawar Hemant Chauhan Bhanubhai Chitara Hemoprova Chutia Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous) Subhadra Devi Khadar Valli Dudekula Hem Chandra Goswami Pritikana Goswami Radha Charan Gupta Modadugu Vijay Gupta Ahmed Hussain & Mohd Hussain (Duo) Dilshad Hussain Bhiku Ramji Idate C I Issac Rattan Singh Jaggi Bikram Bahadur Jamatia Ramkuiwangbe Jene Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous) Ratan Chandra Kar Mahipat Kavi M M Keeravaani Areez Khambatta (Posthumous) Parshuram Komaji Khune Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara Maguni Charan Kuanr Anand Kumar Arvind Kumar Domar Singh Kunvar Risingbor Kurkalang Hirabai Lobi Moolchand Lodha Rani Machaiah Ajay Kumar Mandavi Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande Gajanan Jagannath Mane Antaryami Mishra Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Pal Uma Shankar Pandey Ramesh Parmar & Shanti Parmar (Duo) Nalini Parthasarathi Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti Ramesh Patange Krishna Patel K Kalyanasundaram Pillai V P Appukuttan Poduval Kapil Dev Prasad S R D Prasad Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri C V Raju Bakshi Ram Cheruvayal K Raman Sujatha Ramdorai Abbareddy Nageswara Rao Pareshbhai Rathwa B Ramakrishna Reddy Mangala Kanti Roy K C Runremsangi Vadivel Gopal & Masi Sadaiyan (Duo) Manoranjan Sahu Patayat Sahu Ritwik Sanyal Kota Satchidananda Sastry Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar K Shanathoiba Sharma Nekram Sharma Gurcharan Singh Laxman Singh Mohan Singh Thounaojam Chaoba Singh Prakash Chandra Sood Neihunuo Sorhie Dr. Janum Singh Soy Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin S Subbaraman Moa Subong Palam Kalyana Sundaram Raveena Ravi Tandon Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari Dhaniram Toto Tula Ram Upreti Gopalsamy Veluchamy Ishwar Chander Verma Coomi Nariman Wadia Karma Wangchu (Posthumous) Ghulam Muhammad Zaz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated winners of Padma awards, announced late on Wednesday, on the eve of the Republic Day.

"Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," PM Modi tweeted.