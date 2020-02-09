Infosys Foundation chairman Sudha Murthy revealed that she has watched Geetha Govindam and she likes Vijay Devarakonda, he is very handsome with good acting skills. But she did not mention Rashmika Mandanna.

Besides charity works, Sudha Murthy is known for her interest in books, movies and music. But not many are aware of her love for Tollywood movies. The chairperson of the Infosys Foundation had opened up on watching several Telugu films and listing to its music in an interview Vanitha TV, which is the First Women Centric channel in 2019. The video of this interview is now going viral on social media.

It is known that Sudha Murty had resigned as a member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in June 2019, but was brought back on board in September in the same year. She says apart from reading books, watching movies and listening to music are her pastime. She said, "I see a lot more Telugu movies nowadays because I am also on the TTD board. I feel nice to know Telugu. But I can't speak."

Talking about emotional movies, Sudha Murthy said, "I have seen Annamayya, Om Namo Venkateshaya. I have seen a lot of such films in Kannada – Bhaktha Pralhad. I have seen NTR's movies like Maya Bazaar, Dana Veera Sura Karna, Sita Swayamavara. For me, we have not seen Krishna, but we have seen NTR's Krishna movies during childhood. When I close my eyes and think of Krishna, I think of him (NTR). I recently saw Rangasthalam and Ram Charan has given a beautiful performance. I have seen Manam."

Sudha Murthy also revealed that she is a fan of late NTR and she has watched many of his film during childhood. She said, "I have watched a lot of NTR's movies like Shrikrishna Thulabharam, Pathaal Bharavi, Gundam Katha. Some of these films have very nice music you have.

Talking about Telugu music, Sudha Murthy said, "I like a song from Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's movie and it is very nice. I like a song from Mr. Perfect starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prabhas. Junior NTR's song Ekkado putti Ekkado Perigi (from Student No 1). It has got lot more meaning in it that is why I liked it. Actually, I like all songs of Keeravani."

Talking about commercial entertainers, Sudha Murthy said, "I watch a lot of Telugu movies, which are really good. I recently watched NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mahanati. I watch every film that is good. Recently I watched Geetha Govindam. I like Vijay Devarakonda. He is very handsome with good acting skills. He will come up in life."

However, Sudha Murthy mentioned Anushka Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal but didn't talk about Rashmika Mandanna, who is basically a Kannada actress. One cannot forget to mention Rashmika while talking about Geetha Govindam. Her sparkling chemistry with Vijay is the biggest strength of the movie and without her, the film would have not have been such big success. It is not clear why Sudha Murthy missed her name.

