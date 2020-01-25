Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty might have broken-up, but the two have continued to maintain the same respect that they had before. After the latter wished her well during the release of his Avane Srimannarayana (ASN), now the former has said something interesting about her ex-boyfriend although it is just a small statement.

Here is what Rashmika Says about Rakshit

In an interview, which was recorded before her residence and properties came under the scanner of the Income Tax department recently, Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in the success of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, was asked to say one word about the ASN star. She said, "Rakshit Shetty is a lovely guy." As it was a round where she needs to answer the question in a few words, the actress was not asked further questions about her former boyfriend or anything pertaining to her break-up with him.

Check out what she said about her co-stars in the same interview:

Mahesh Babu: Superstar

Dhruva Sarja: Sweet

Nitin: Fun, Chill Guy.

Karthik: Humble.

Darshan: Love

Puneeth Rajkumar: He is the sweetest. Cute.

Ganesh: Hard working. Friendly.

Vijay Deverakonda: Smart. He is extremely smart.

Naga Shourya: Baby

Nagarjuna: Forever young

Nani: He is natural, real.

Allu Arjun: Master, mastepiece.

In fact, both Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna had maintained dignified silence over their break-up, but the actor's fans were upset and she was harassed non-stop over their separation. In fact, people held her desire to pursue acting killed their relationship.

However, Rakshit Shetty requested people to stop abusing Rashmika and her family, before she decided to quit social media for quite some time.

Rakshit Shetty on Rashmika and Break-up

Now, both the actors have moved on. In fact, Rakshit Shetty had a matured response when he was asked about her during the release of ASN in December. "She dreams big. I know her past and, therefore, also know where those dreams come from. I wish Santa makes all her dreams come true," he had said.

In another interview, talking about his break-up, he claimed, "Life gives you lot of experiences, sometimes it is good experience and sometimes it is bad. But every experience you have to cherish and move forward because they come for a reason."