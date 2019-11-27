Sudha Murthy, the Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, will appear on the KBC 11's special episode called Karamveer. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is hosting the show, will be seen touching her feet and welcoming her on the stage.

Sudha Murthy started her professional career as a computer scientist and engineer. Later, she became the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She has founded several orphanages, participated in rural development efforts and supported the government schools with computer and library facilities. She has won several honours including Padma Shri Award for her social work and contribution to literature in Kannada and English.

The wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is set to appear on the KBC 11's Karamveer in its grand finale week. Sony TV broke the news about Sudha Murthy on November 2. The channel tweeted, "In honor of our #KBCKaramveer, @srbachchan says that we take pride in saying we are from the country where #SudhaMurthy hails. An unmissable episode awaits you in the #KBCFinaleWeek at 9 PM only on Sony."

A couple of days later, Sony TV released the promo featuring Sudha Murthy with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC's Karamveer. It tweeted on November 25, "She fought against all social stereotypes. Meet our #KBCKaramveer #SudhaMurthy this Friday at 9 PM and know-how she reformed thousands of underprivileged lives. @SrBachchan."

Sudha Murthy is an epitome of simplicity and kindness and she has been an inspiration to millions. Amitabh Bachchan is also known for his simplicity. In the promo of KBC 11, the 77-year-old actor is seen touching the feet of the 69-year-old social worker, who was stunned to get such an honour from him.

After welcoming her on the stage Amitabh Bachchan is seen saying in the promotional video of KBC 11, "She not only supported her husband in building Infosys but also lent her helping hand to the world. She has started 60,000 new libraries and schools and built 16,000 toilets. Her vision is really high. With great pride, we can say that we are the citizens of that country, in which Sudha Murthy lives."

In the promo, Sudha Murthy recalls how she was the sole female student in a classroom consisting of 600 students. She faced resistance from her family, but she managed to pursue her education. She also speaks about the importance of toilets. She says, "My college did not have a toilet. After four years of college, I realised the importance of one. After becoming the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, we built 16,000 toilets."

However, many people from Karnataka are all thrilled over Sudha Murthy's appearance on KBC 11. They feel that this is one of the most-watched TV show across the globe and it will showcase her great social work to the world. These people, who are proud of her works, are all excited to watch the show on Friday.

Personification of Kindness & Simplicity..Inspiration to Millions! #SudhaMurthy Amma #Infosys #KBCFinaleWeek @SonyTV

Pranaam to both GREAT INDIANS. Both are GOD GIFTS for we INDIANS

The great personality and ground to earth ... really a very inspiring mother love u mom

Proud moment #Sudhamurthy Amma ‍♂️ Well said @SrBachchan Sir ☺️

