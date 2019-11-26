Ever since its debut week, Amitabh Bachchan's most famous reality quiz show – Kaun Banega Crorepati – has maintained a good position in the TRP list. While the show entered the charts in its debut week itself, throughout its run this season, it did not go beyond the top ten rank in the chart.

The last episode of the show, featuring the co-founder of Infosys Narayan Murthy's wife Sudha Murthy, will be telecast on November 29, 2019. Apart from becoming the first female engineer at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company, Sudha Murthy is also a popular author in various languages like Kannada, Marathi and English.

The show could not have ended at a better note, with anyone other than Mrs Murthy. Now that KBC is going off-air, despite such a fabulous run this year, we wonder if it has got anything to do with Mr Bachchan's health.

A few days before Diwali this year, Amitabh Bachchan had to be hospitalised for treatment. While Bachchan requested everyone not to speculate and clarified that he was doing fine, he also shared the fact that doctors had asked him to cut down on work and take rest.

Sharing a photo of himself confined to his bed while watching a football match on television, Bachchan said that his body is giving a signal to slow down.

"Lying around, skipping time to go by in rapid form...and reminiscing the work front by the day after...when there shall be the chair and the computerji and the audience," Amitabh Bachchan wrote about his current health condition on his blog.

"But first the left overs of incidents from the times of Don and the cracks and breaks now playing up and placing themselves in important avenues which restrict movement, at times of this it may be of interest to the body but not the mind... So one listens to the body and many shall there be who will applaud and commit to say 'did we not tell you this to slow down'... Slow down? That's what you tell the vehicle or the train on road and track," he added.

Bachchan's family had also tried to give him complete rest. "Wife Jaya, daughter Shweta and son Abhishek have made it very clear to Bachchan sahab that this time he must take the medical advice seriously. He has been advised to take time off on several occasions in recent years. Each time, he has disregarded the warning and continued to work. Not this time. The family will make sure he takes time off for rest," The Asian Age had quoted a family friend as saying.

We wish Mr Bachchan a speedy recovery!