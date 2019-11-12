Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's health condition has not been well for the last few days, and it looks like he has now finally decided to take a long break from work.

According to reports, Bachchan has been warned by doctors to cut down on workload a lot of times, but he kept ignoring the advice. This has apparently worsened his health condition as suggested by his recent blog.

Bachchan on his health issue

But first the leftovers of incidents from the times of Don and the cracks and breaks now playing up and placing themselves in important avenues which restrict movement, at times of this it may be of interest to the body but not the mind... So one listens to the body and many shall there be who will applaud and commit to say 'did we not tell you this to slow down'... Slow down? That's what you tell the vehicle or the train on road and track," he had written sharing a picture of him lying in bed.

However, the 77-year-old star has now decided to take a long break from work, and his family has also made sure that he does not ignore the situation now.

Concerned Bachchan family

Wife Jaya, daughter Shweta and son Abhishek have made it very clear to Bachchan sahab that this time he must take the medical advice seriously. He has been seriously advised to take time off on several occasions in recent years. Each time, he has disregarded the warning and continued to work. Not this time. The family will make sure he takes time off for rest," The Asian Age quoted a family friend as saying.

Although this break from work would put a lot of Bachchan's projects on hold, he certainly needs rest before his health deteriorates further.