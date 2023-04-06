Sudha Murthy awarded Padma Bhushan; Daughter Akshata, husband Narayana Murthy attend

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday presented the Padma awards for the year 2023 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Murmu presented three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri Awards.

Noted philanthropist Sudha Murthy was honoured with Padma Bhushan award on Wednesday for her social work. Sudha Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty, who is married to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was also present at the ceremony. She was seen seated in the front row next to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Anurag Thakur along with other dignitaries at the majestic Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On receiving the Padma Bhushan award, she said, "I owe this award to the people of India. I hope my recognition today inspires the younger generation to take up social welfare as a vocation. It is needed for the continuous development of our great nation. I always feel that generosity of a few is hope for a million."

Sudha Murthy is the wife of Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy, who attended the ceremony along with their son Rohan Murthy. Sudha's sister Dr Sunanda Kulkarni was also in attendance.

Other Padma awardees

Besides Sudha Murthy, theoretical physicist Prof. Deepak Dhar, Kannada author Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa and spiritual leader Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji were honoured with Padma Bhushan. Late former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav was posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan, which was received by his son Akhilesh Yadav. Padma Vibhushan was also given to ORS pioneer Dr. Dilip Mahalanabis.

Music director Marakathamani Keeravaani, who has hogged the limelight for the 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu', and Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon were among those who received the Padma Shri. Legendary singer Vani Jairam was given Padma Bhushan posthumously.