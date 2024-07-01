Sudha Kongara's next in a multi-starrer with two Tamil star actors Ever since news broke about a possible reunion between two popular Tamil cinema stars namely Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan, the fans have been talking non-stop.

With a strong professional history and close friendship, Dhanush has financed several early Sivakarthikeyan films in the past, while they also starred together in a comedy role by Sivakarthikeyan called 3, back in 2012.

Purananooru Revived

In Tamil cinema, director Sudha Kongara has reportedly been negotiating with Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan to bring back the stalled project of Purananooru. Originally, it was announced that the film would feature Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan as lead cast but as soon as it was launched it was suspended only to be reignited with possible inclusion of Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan. Fans can't wait for an official confirmation of this exciting development.

Social Media Activated

Social media went into a frenzy upon hearing this casting rumour; fans were enthusiastic over what could come out of this. Also, Purananooru will be a milestone for composer GV Prakash Kumar because it marks his hundredth film as a music composer. Even after changing casts, however, GV Prakash Kumar has not changed his involvement yet.

Changes in Production

Suriya's 2D Entertainment was originally planned to produce Purananooru. However, with the new casting discussions, a different producer may step into this role. Once details such as this are finalized, Sudha Kongara who is currently occupied by her film Sarfira release works will be expected to direct the movie.

The potential collaboration between Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara that fans are eagerly waiting for promises to be one of the most awaited projects in Tamil cinema.