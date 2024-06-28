Tamil film Karna, starring popular actors Surya and Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra famous for his direction in Rang De Basanti has been shelved out of nowhere as reported by Bollywood Hungama who got to know through some production heads regarding its cancellation.

This mammoth project with 350 crores budget was supposed to bring alive Karna from Mahabharata where Draupadi was supposed to be played by Janhvi Kapoor. Rs. 15 Crores have already been spent on pre-production work and look tests as per reports.

Was Karna dumped?

Suriya's debut Hindi film announcement alongside Janhvi Kapoor called Karna was bankrolled by Excel Entertainment while Ali Fazal, Vijay Verma, and Avinash Tiwari were some of the other cast members. The movie wishes to capitalize on the Indian epic using grand VFX and high-end post-production techniques, with plans for respective releases in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Meanwhile, it is said that these actors are looking at other films after #Karna got dropped. Nevertheless, an official confirmation about this development is awaited.

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Films

Her last film was a sports drama with Rajkummar Rao that was directed by Sharan Sharma. Her upcoming projects include Devara: Part 1 and Ulajh, while she will also make her debut in Telugu cinema in Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 followed by another project with Ram Charan called RC16.

Suriya's Upcoming Movies

2024 will see Suriya releasing Kanguva, a fantasy action flick directed by Siva. In their Tamil debut, both Disha Patani and Bobby Deol will star along with other casts. Suriya is also involved in Karthik Subbaraj's Suriya 44 while he would be seen in a cameo role opposite Akshay Kumar in Sarfira starrer.