The motion poster for Dhanush's upcoming 51st film, Kubera, was unveiled on Friday. Dhanush, in a unique avatar with a shaggy beard, took center stage. The poster was shared by the makers with a caption that read, "On the auspicious occasion of the Maha Shivrathri, we unveil the First Look and Motion Poster of #Kubera; Witness this man stirring up the proceedings in theaters soon."

With this film, director Sekhar Kammula, known for his distinctive storytelling, ventures into a different style of narration. This multi-starrer featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna is backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd., and Kubera is touted to be grand-scale project.

Formerly named DNS, the teaser for the movie revealed its title on Maha Shivaratri as Kubera, portraying Dhanush in an unconventional, deprived look on the first poster. It featured a scene in a temple with a painting of Shiva and Parvati. In the nighttime setting, Dhanush, the lead actor, gazes at the artwork with admiration. He turns towards the camera, unveiling his appearance for the film – a disheveled look, complete with a full beard and messy clothes. The motion poster, enhanced by Devi Sri Prasad's exceptional background music, evokes a temple ambiance with immense visuals, delivering goosebumps.

Sekhar Kammula continues to explore intriguing subjects, with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead in Kubera.

The film, which commenced filming earlier this year, boasts a stellar cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Sundep Kishan. Kubera marks the first collaboration between Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush, promising a fresh cinematic experience. Dhanush, last seen in Captain Miller directed by Arun Matheswaran, has eagerly anticipated Raayan in his upcoming projects.