Rashmika Mandanna, a widely acclaimed actress in India, is currently making waves in Japan as the first Indian celebrity to represent the country at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The warmth of her reception in Japan, where fans greeted her with bouquets and cheers at the airport, is the best example to her popularity.

In an interview published with a media house during her stay in Japan, Rashmika shared insights into her upcoming projects and the possibility of reuniting with co-star Vijay Deverakonda on the big screen.

Rashmika mentions that she's aware fans are anticipating her team-up with VD. In her chat with a media, she acknowledged that it's been a while since she and Vijay Deverakonda worked on a film together. She expressed that their fans are eagerly waiting to see them reunite on the big screen. Rashmika stated, "We're actively searching for a script together. It's been quite some time, and I can see that fans are truly excited for our next collaboration. If something intriguing comes up, we're definitely up for it."

Having previously starred together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade, Rashmika and Vijay's on-screen chemistry has garnered a dedicated fan following. Despite the mixed reviews for Dear Comrade, their pairing received praise, showcasing their ability to captivate audiences with their performances.

Addressing the persistent rumors surrounding their relationship, Rashmika and Vijay have chosen to remain tight-lipped. Despite being asked about each other during interviews and shows, the actors maintain a professional stance, neither confirming nor denying the speculations.

As Rashmika continues to make a mark in various film industries, her collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda remains highly anticipated. Fans eagerly await the announcement of a new project that will reunite these two talented actors and recreate the magic that made Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade memorable cinematic experiences.