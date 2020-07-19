In the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Bengaluru City Police are fighting a dual battle: enforcing strict lockdown restrictions and fighting fake news on social media.

The city police are taking various measures to spread awareness among the residents, however, the rising number of Covid-19 cases have fuelled a rise in fake news.

In these trying times, what's bothering the cops most, are various social media posts and videos on Facebook and Twitter, specifically, which are factually incorrect and contain a lot of scattered information related to the coronavirus patients.

International Business Times, India, reached out to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, IPS, to discuss the false Bengaluru hospital video that went viral on social media today.

What is your first step to stop the spread of false news on social media?

The first step is to get a case registered. Inform the public that the message is fake.

How do you track fake news?

We have many tools and mechanisms to monitor the spread of such fake news online.

Do culprits behind such fake videos get nabbed by the police?

Accused are arrested in such cases.

On fake videos creating panic,

Many times, such fake news has the potential to create panic among people, and maybe a law and order situation, too.

On taking down fake videos,

We generally write to concerned hosts to take down such fake videos.

The false Bengaluru hospital viral video

Today (July 19) morning, a video showing more than hundreds of patients' swarming an OPD room has resurfaced, leaving netizens stunned. The nightmare-inducing video appears to have come to light in the event of the Covid-19 pandemic.

International Business Times, India, has found that the video is from AIIMS Hospital in Patna and was falsely identified to be from the city's Victoria Hospital.

We highly recommend people to not pay attention to any such fake videos.