Rashmika Mandanna is being brutally trolled for her new advertisement with Vicky Kaushal. Netizens have lashed out at Mandanna for being involved in a "cheap ad". The ad is that of an underwear brand. Social media is also furious with the brand for not keeping the advertisement classy and opting for sleazy advertisements.

What's the ad?

In the ad, Rashmika as a yoga instructor is seen staring at Vicky Kaushal's underwear and deliberately delaying the counting to make him stay in the same pose. In another ad, she is seen keeping yoga mat towards the top of the shelf, so as the character played by Vicky Kaushal, has to reach up. And in doing so, his underwear shows. While the ads may have been made keeping in mind some lighter vein, netizens are not happy with Rashmika agreeing to do such an ad.

The trolling

"One of the cheapest ads I have seen in recent times...Actresses like @iamRashmika might be ruining it for gals out there... I don't think any gal will get so excited to see someone's macho," wrote one user. "Such cheap ads not expected from you the national crush of India," wrote another one. "Will you do anything for money?" asked one more user.

"dear @iamRashmika i saw your ad #machosporto and its realy disappointed me, i never expected this from you , you can't do this bcs you are a national crush and heart of millions, sorry if i said any wrong thing.. keep smiling and be happy," wrote one netizen.

"National crush of India Rashmika mandana with Vicky Kaushal in adv of Amul Macho. "Why do such cheap ads? Just for money?," one more user asked. Now don't ask about the moral values,ethics,principles,etiquettes and upbringing,its all about money #woke_feminism #comouflage," wrote one more social media user.