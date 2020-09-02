Rashmika Mandanna has been linked-up with some of her co-stars ever since she broke-up with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty. There were some reports which claimed that she shared special relationship with her Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Not just media, her fans have been bombarding her with the questions pertaining to her link-ups. Now, the actress has responded to the speculations by stating she is single and the actress is enjoying it.

"This is for all those who keep putting my name with everyone I know .. I am single.. and I love it.. , [sic]" she wrote on her Instagram page.

The Kirik Party actress claims that expectations of her boyfriend increases if one enjoys being single. "This is also me telling all those who crib about being single.. trust me when you star having fun being single..your standards for your love keep getting high, [sic]" she wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna had fallen in love with Rakshit Shetty who introduced her to film industry with blockbuster Kirik Party. After being in love for over a year, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and got engaged in 2017.

A year later, they called off their engagement and have maintained dignified silence over the break-up. During the promotion of Rakshit's Avane Srimanarayana, he was asked about the break-up. He said, "In an interview, Rakshit Shetty was asked about his break up with Rashmika Mandanna for which he said, "Life gives you lot of experiences, sometimes it is good experience and sometimes it is bad. But every experience you have to cherish and move forward because they come for a reason,"